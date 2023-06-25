Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
1 Pfennig 1826 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,65 - 2,19 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period Charles II
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1826
- Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1826 with mark CvC. This copper coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1803 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place June 24, 2023.
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
142 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 850 RUB
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
