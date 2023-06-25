Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

1 Pfennig 1826 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1826 CvC - Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II Reverse 1 Pfennig 1826 CvC - Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,65 - 2,19 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1826
  • Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1826 with mark CvC. This copper coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1803 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place June 24, 2023.

Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1826 CvC at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
142 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1826 CvC at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 850 RUB
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1826 CvC at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1826 CvC at auction Russiancoin - April 28, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 28, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1826 CvC at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1826 CvC at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1826 CvC at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1826 CvC at auction Russiancoin - April 8, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 8, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1826 CvC at auction Russiancoin - August 20, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 20, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1826 CvC at auction Russiancoin - March 19, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 19, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1826 CvC at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1826 CvC at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1826 CvC at auction WAG - January 14, 2018
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1826 CvC at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1826 CvC at auction Heritage - August 27, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 27, 2015
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

