1 Pfennig 1826 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1826 with mark CvC. This copper coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1803 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place June 24, 2023.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (2) XF (2) No grade (8) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) Service PCGS (2)