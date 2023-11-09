Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

1 Pfennig 1825 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1825 CvC - Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II Reverse 1 Pfennig 1825 CvC - Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II

Photo by: Sebastian Sänn

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,65 - 2,19 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1825 with mark CvC. This copper coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Russiancoin (7)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1825 CvC at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1825 CvC at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1825 CvC at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1825 CvC at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1825 CvC at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1825 CvC at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1825 CvC at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Coin catalog of Charles II Coins of Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel in 1825 All Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel coins Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel copper coins Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Sep 18, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search