Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

1 Pfennig 1824 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1824 CvC - Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II Reverse 1 Pfennig 1824 CvC - Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,65 - 2,19 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1824 with mark CvC. This copper coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 611 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place April 28, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Westfälische (1)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1824 CvC at auction Westfälische - April 28, 2014
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Coin catalog of Charles II Coins of Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel in 1824 All Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel coins Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel copper coins Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search