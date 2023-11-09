Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
1 Pfennig 1823 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,65 - 2,19 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period Charles II
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1823
- Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1823 with mark CvC. This copper coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1342 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 115. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
