1 Pfennig 1823 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1823 with mark CvC. This copper coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1342 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 115. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1) VF (1) No grade (7)