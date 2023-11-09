Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
1 Pfennig 1822 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,65 - 2,19 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period Charles II
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1822
- Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1822 with mark CvC. This copper coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 608 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place April 28, 2014.
Сondition
- All companies
- KM NUMIS (1)
- Russiancoin (7)
- Westfälische (1)
