Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

1 Pfennig 1822 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1822 CvC - Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II Reverse 1 Pfennig 1822 CvC - Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,65 - 2,19 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1822
  • Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1822 with mark CvC. This copper coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 608 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place April 28, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Russiancoin (7)
  • Westfälische (1)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1822 CvC at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1822 CvC at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 100 CZK
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1822 CvC at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1822 CvC at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1822 CvC at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1822 CvC at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1822 CvC at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1822 CvC at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1822 CvC at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1822 CvC at auction Westfälische - April 28, 2014
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

