1 Pfennig 1820 MC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1820 with mark MC. This copper coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62164 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 212. Bidding took place June 11, 2015.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1) VF (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) Service NGC (1)