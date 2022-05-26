Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
1 Pfennig 1820 MC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,65 - 2,19 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period Charles II
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1820
- Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1820 with mark MC. This copper coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62164 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 212. Bidding took place June 11, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date June 11, 2015
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
212 $
Price in auction currency 212 USD
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
