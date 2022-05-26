Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

1 Pfennig 1820 MC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1820 MC - Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II Reverse 1 Pfennig 1820 MC - Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,65 - 2,19 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1820 with mark MC. This copper coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62164 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 212. Bidding took place June 11, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Westfälische (2)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1820 MC at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1820 MC at auction Heritage - June 11, 2015
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1820 MC at auction Heritage - June 11, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date June 11, 2015
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
212 $
Price in auction currency 212 USD
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1820 MC at auction Westfälische - April 28, 2014
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1820 MC at auction Westfälische - April 28, 2014
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1820 MC at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Coin catalog of Charles II Coins of Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel in 1820 All Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel coins Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel copper coins Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search