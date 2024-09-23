Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
1 Pfennig 1819 MC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,65 - 2,19 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period Charles II
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1819
- Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
