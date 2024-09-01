Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

1 Pfennig 1820 FR (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,65 - 2,19 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

