Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
1 Pfennig 1819 FR (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,65 - 2,19 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period Charles II
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1819
- Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1819 with mark FR. This copper coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 416 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 25, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 850 RUB
