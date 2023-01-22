Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

1 Pfennig 1819 FR (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1819 FR - Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II Reverse 1 Pfennig 1819 FR - Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,65 - 2,19 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1819 with mark FR. This copper coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 416 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Zöttl (2)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1819 FR at auction Zöttl - January 22, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date January 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1819 FR at auction Zöttl - May 20, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date May 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1819 FR at auction Katz - May 30, 2019
Seller Katz
Date May 30, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1819 FR at auction Russiancoin - April 25, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 25, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 850 RUB
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1819 FR at auction Russiancoin - December 7, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1819 FR at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

