1 Pfennig 1819 FR (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1819 with mark FR. This copper coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 416 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition XF (2) VF (2) No grade (2)