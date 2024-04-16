Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
1 Pfennig 1818 FR (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,65 - 2,19 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period Charles II
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1818
- Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1818 with mark FR. This copper coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 414 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 115. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 420 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 800 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
