Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

1 Pfennig 1818 FR (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1818 FR - Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II Reverse 1 Pfennig 1818 FR - Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,65 - 2,19 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1818 with mark FR. This copper coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 414 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 115. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Russiancoin (10)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • Westfälische (2)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1818 FR at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1818 FR at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1818 FR at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1818 FR at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1818 FR at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1818 FR at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 420 RUB
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1818 FR at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 800 RUB
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1818 FR at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1818 FR at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1818 FR at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1818 FR at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1818 FR at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1818 FR at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1818 FR at auction Russiancoin - December 7, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1818 FR at auction Westfälische - April 28, 2014
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1818 FR at auction Westfälische - April 28, 2014
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1818 FR at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1818 FR at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

