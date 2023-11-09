1 Pfennig 1817 FR (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1817 with mark FR. This copper coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 594 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 30. Bidding took place April 28, 2014.

Сondition XF (4) No grade (8)