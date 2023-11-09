Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
1 Pfennig 1817 FR (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,65 - 2,19 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period Charles II
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1817
- Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1817 with mark FR. This copper coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 594 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 30. Bidding took place April 28, 2014.
Сondition
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
