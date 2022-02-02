Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
1 Pfennig 1816 FR (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,65 - 2,19 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period Charles II
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1816
- Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1816 with mark FR. This copper coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1340 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Herrero (1)
- KM NUMIS (1)
- Künker (1)
- Russiancoin (3)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition FR2
Selling price
147 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 14, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
