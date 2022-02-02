1 Pfennig 1816 FR (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1816 with mark FR. This copper coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1340 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition XF (3) FR (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) FR2 (1)