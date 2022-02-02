Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

1 Pfennig 1816 FR (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1816 FR - Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II Reverse 1 Pfennig 1816 FR - Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,65 - 2,19 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1816 with mark FR. This copper coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1340 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Herrero (1)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Westfälische (1)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1816 FR at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1816 FR at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 160 CZK
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1816 FR at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition FR2
Selling price
147 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1816 FR at auction Russiancoin - May 14, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 14, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1816 FR at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1816 FR at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1816 FR at auction Herrero - February 8, 2018
Seller Herrero
Date February 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1816 FR at auction Westfälische - April 28, 2014
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
