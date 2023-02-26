Bremen Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
1 Groten 1840 (Bremen, Free City)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,281)
- Weight 0,77 g
- Pure silver (0,007 oz) 0,2164 g
- Diameter 15,8 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 261,545
Description
- Country Bremen
- Period Free City
- Denomination 1 Groten
- Year 1840
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Bremen
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bremen 1 Groten 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Bremen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4725 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 22, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Groten 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
