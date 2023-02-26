1 Groten 1840 (Bremen, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bremen 1 Groten 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Bremen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4725 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

