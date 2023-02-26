Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bremen Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

1 Groten 1840 (Bremen, Free City)

Obverse 1 Groten 1840 - Silver Coin Value - Bremen, Free City Reverse 1 Groten 1840 - Silver Coin Value - Bremen, Free City

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,281)
  • Weight 0,77 g
  • Pure silver (0,007 oz) 0,2164 g
  • Diameter 15,8 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 261,545

Description

  • Country Bremen
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination 1 Groten
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Bremen
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bremen 1 Groten 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Bremen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4725 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Bremen 1 Groten 1840 at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Bremen 1 Groten 1840 at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Bremen 1 Groten 1840 at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 1 Groten 1840 at auction WAG - January 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 1 Groten 1840 at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 1 Groten 1840 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 1 Groten 1840 at auction Möller - June 13, 2022
Seller Möller
Date June 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bremen 1 Groten 1840 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 1 Groten 1840 at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bremen 1 Groten 1840 at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 1 Groten 1840 at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 1 Groten 1840 at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 1 Groten 1840 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - December 27, 2020
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date December 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Bremen 1 Groten 1840 at auction Numisbalt - December 12, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 1 Groten 1840 at auction Anticomondo - September 20, 2020
Seller Anticomondo
Date September 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Bremen 1 Groten 1840 at auction Numisbalt - May 22, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 22, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 1 Groten 1840 at auction WAG - November 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 1 Groten 1840 at auction SINCONA - May 20, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date May 20, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 1 Groten 1840 at auction WAG - February 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date February 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 1 Groten 1840 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 1 Groten 1840 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Groten 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Top lot
Top lot
Top lot
