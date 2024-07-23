Bremen Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
6 Grote 1861 (Bremen, Free City)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,493)
- Weight 2,92 g
- Pure silver (0,0463 oz) 1,4396 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 127,411
Description
- Country Bremen
- Period Free City
- Denomination 6 Grote
- Year 1861
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bremen 6 Grote 1861 . This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 41430 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 600. Bidding took place January 18, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 18, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 4, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 2, 2020
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Naumann
Date December 2, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Grote 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
