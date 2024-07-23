6 Grote 1861 (Bremen, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bremen 6 Grote 1861 . This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 41430 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 600. Bidding took place January 18, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (7) AU (7) XF (8) VF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (1) PF67 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service NGC (1) PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

Gärtner (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (1)

Karamitsos (1)

Kroha (1)

Künker (3)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (5)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Naumann (1)

Russiancoin (1)

SINCONA (1)

Stack's (2)

Stare Monety (1)

Stephen Album (2)

Tauler & Fau (1)

WAG (3)

Westfälische (1)