Bremen Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

6 Grote 1861 (Bremen, Free City)

Obverse 6 Grote 1861 - Silver Coin Value - Bremen, Free City Reverse 6 Grote 1861 - Silver Coin Value - Bremen, Free City

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,493)
  • Weight 2,92 g
  • Pure silver (0,0463 oz) 1,4396 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 127,411

Description

  • Country Bremen
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination 6 Grote
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bremen 6 Grote 1861 . This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 41430 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 600. Bidding took place January 18, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (5)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stephen Album (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • WAG (3)
  • Westfälische (1)
Bremen 6 Grote 1861 at auction Stephen Album - July 23, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bremen 6 Grote 1861 at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Bremen 6 Grote 1861 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Bremen 6 Grote 1861 at auction Karamitsos - June 18, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 18, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Bremen 6 Grote 1861 at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Bremen 6 Grote 1861 at auction Tauler & Fau - June 28, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bremen 6 Grote 1861 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Bremen 6 Grote 1861 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Bremen 6 Grote 1861 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bremen 6 Grote 1861 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bremen 6 Grote 1861 at auction Stare Monety - September 4, 2020
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 4, 2020
Condition UNC
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 4, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Bremen 6 Grote 1861 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - June 4, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date June 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Bremen 6 Grote 1861 at auction Stephen Album - March 2, 2020
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 2, 2020
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Bremen 6 Grote 1861 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 12, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Bremen 6 Grote 1861 at auction WAG - February 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date February 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bremen 6 Grote 1861 at auction Naumann - December 2, 2018
Seller Naumann
Date December 2, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Bremen 6 Grote 1861 at auction WAG - December 2, 2018
Seller WAG
Date December 2, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bremen 6 Grote 1861 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Bremen 6 Grote 1861 at auction Gärtner - June 6, 2018
Seller Gärtner
Date June 6, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Bremen 6 Grote 1861 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition MS65 PCGS
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Bremen 6 Grote 1861 at auction Kroha - October 7, 2017
Seller Kroha
Date October 7, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Bremen 6 Grote 1861 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition UNC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Grote 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

