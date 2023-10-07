Bremen Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
6 Grote 1857 (Bremen, Free City)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,493)
- Weight 2,92 g
- Pure silver (0,0463 oz) 1,4396 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 311,099
Description
- Country Bremen
- Period Free City
- Denomination 6 Grote
- Year 1857
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Bremen
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bremen 6 Grote 1857 . This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Bremen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24087 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 840. Bidding took place March 25, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
840 $
Price in auction currency 840 USD
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coinhouse
Date September 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date July 13, 2017
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date November 25, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Grote 1857 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
