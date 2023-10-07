Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bremen Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

6 Grote 1857 (Bremen, Free City)

Obverse 6 Grote 1857 - Silver Coin Value - Bremen, Free City Reverse 6 Grote 1857 - Silver Coin Value - Bremen, Free City

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,493)
  • Weight 2,92 g
  • Pure silver (0,0463 oz) 1,4396 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 311,099

Description

  • Country Bremen
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination 6 Grote
  • Year 1857
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Bremen
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bremen 6 Grote 1857 . This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Bremen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24087 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 840. Bidding took place March 25, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (6)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Bremen 6 Grote 1857 at auction Heritage - March 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
840 $
Price in auction currency 840 USD
Bremen 6 Grote 1857 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Bremen 6 Grote 1857 at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
Bremen 6 Grote 1857 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 6 Grote 1857 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 29, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Bremen 6 Grote 1857 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 6 Grote 1857 at auction Frühwald - July 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date July 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 6 Grote 1857 at auction HIRSCH - June 20, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date June 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 6 Grote 1857 at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 29, 2021
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 6 Grote 1857 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Bremen 6 Grote 1857 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - June 4, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date June 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Bremen 6 Grote 1857 at auction Coinhouse - September 28, 2019
Seller Coinhouse
Date September 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 6 Grote 1857 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 12, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Bremen 6 Grote 1857 at auction WAG - February 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date February 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 6 Grote 1857 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Bremen 6 Grote 1857 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 6 Grote 1857 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 7, 2017
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 7, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Bremen 6 Grote 1857 at auction Heritage - July 13, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date July 13, 2017
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 6 Grote 1857 at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 6 Grote 1857 at auction Westfälische - November 25, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date November 25, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 6 Grote 1857 at auction Karamitsos - July 3, 2015
Seller Karamitsos
Date July 3, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Grote 1857 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

