6 Grote 1857 (Bremen, Free City)

Find out the current coin value of the Bremen 6 Grote 1857 . This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Bremen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24087 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 840. Bidding took place March 25, 2024.

