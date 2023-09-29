Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bremen Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

36 Grote 1859 "Type 1859-1864" (Bremen, Free City)

Obverse 36 Grote 1859 "Type 1859-1864" - Silver Coin Value - Bremen, Free City Reverse 36 Grote 1859 "Type 1859-1864" - Silver Coin Value - Bremen, Free City

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,986)
  • Weight 8,77 g
  • Pure silver (0,278 oz) 8,6472 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 50,000

Description

  • Country Bremen
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination 36 Grote
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bremen 36 Grote 1859 . This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36458 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,290. Bidding took place January 17, 2017.

Bremen 36 Grote 1859 at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
792 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Bremen 36 Grote 1859 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Bremen 36 Grote 1859 at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bremen 36 Grote 1859 at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Bremen 36 Grote 1859 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bremen 36 Grote 1859 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bremen 36 Grote 1859 at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bremen 36 Grote 1859 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2021
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Bremen 36 Grote 1859 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 20, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bremen 36 Grote 1859 at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bremen 36 Grote 1859 at auction Heritage - November 6, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition PR65 DCAM PCGS
Selling price
******
Bremen 36 Grote 1859 at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Bremen 36 Grote 1859 at auction WAG - January 12, 2020
Seller WAG
Date January 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bremen 36 Grote 1859 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 12, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bremen 36 Grote 1859 at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Bremen 36 Grote 1859 at auction Künker - March 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bremen 36 Grote 1859 at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bremen 36 Grote 1859 at auction Kroha - October 7, 2017
Seller Kroha
Date October 7, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bremen 36 Grote 1859 at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition PR66 CAM PCGS
Selling price
******
Bremen 36 Grote 1859 at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Bremen 36 Grote 1859 at auction Busso Peus - January 14, 2017
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 14, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 36 Grote 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

