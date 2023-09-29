Bremen Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
36 Grote 1859 "Type 1859-1864" (Bremen, Free City)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,986)
- Weight 8,77 g
- Pure silver (0,278 oz) 8,6472 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 50,000
Description
- Country Bremen
- Period Free City
- Denomination 36 Grote
- Year 1859
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bremen 36 Grote 1859 . This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36458 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,290. Bidding took place January 17, 2017.
Сondition
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Höhn (1)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (8)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
- Numisbalt (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Teutoburger (8)
- WAG (1)
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
792 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2021
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition PR65 DCAM PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition PR66 CAM PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 36 Grote 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search