36 Grote 1859 "Type 1859-1864" (Bremen, Free City)

Find out the current coin value of the Bremen 36 Grote 1859 . This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36458 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,290. Bidding took place January 17, 2017.

