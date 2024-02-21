Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bremen Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

36 Grote 1859 "Type 1840-1859" (Bremen, Free City)

Obverse 36 Grote 1859 "Type 1840-1859" - Silver Coin Value - Bremen, Free City Reverse 36 Grote 1859 "Type 1840-1859" - Silver Coin Value - Bremen, Free City

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,986)
  • Weight 8,77 g
  • Pure silver (0,278 oz) 8,6472 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 121,458

Description

  • Country Bremen
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination 36 Grote
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Bremen
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bremen 36 Grote 1859 . This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Bremen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61348 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 504. Bidding took place May 31, 2023.

  • All companies
  • BAC (6)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (3)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (3)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (3)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (6)
  • Westfälische (1)
Bremen 36 Grote 1859 at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Bremen 36 Grote 1859 at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Bremen 36 Grote 1859 at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bremen 36 Grote 1859 at auction Gärtner - June 12, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date June 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bremen 36 Grote 1859 at auction Heritage - June 1, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Bremen 36 Grote 1859 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Bremen 36 Grote 1859 at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bremen 36 Grote 1859 at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Bremen 36 Grote 1859 at auction Bruun Rasmussen - August 20, 2022
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date August 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bremen 36 Grote 1859 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Bremen 36 Grote 1859 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 19, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bremen 36 Grote 1859 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bremen 36 Grote 1859 at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bremen 36 Grote 1859 at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bremen 36 Grote 1859 at auction BAC - October 27, 2021
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bremen 36 Grote 1859 at auction HIRSCH - June 20, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bremen 36 Grote 1859 at auction Kroha - June 5, 2021
Seller Kroha
Date June 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bremen 36 Grote 1859 at auction BAC - May 5, 2021
Seller BAC
Date May 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Bremen 36 Grote 1859 at auction Stack's - February 25, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date February 25, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Bremen 36 Grote 1859 at auction BAC - October 27, 2020
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Bremen 36 Grote 1859 at auction BAC - April 21, 2020
Seller BAC
Date April 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 36 Grote 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

