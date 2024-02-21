Bremen Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
36 Grote 1859 "Type 1840-1859" (Bremen, Free City)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,986)
- Weight 8,77 g
- Pure silver (0,278 oz) 8,6472 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 121,458
Description
- Country Bremen
- Period Free City
- Denomination 36 Grote
- Year 1859
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Bremen
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bremen 36 Grote 1859 . This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Bremen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61348 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 504. Bidding took place May 31, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (6)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Chaponnière (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- GINZA (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (3)
- Heritage (5)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (3)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (1)
- Möller (3)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (3)
- Nihon (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (6)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date August 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date February 25, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 36 Grote 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search