Bremen Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

36 Grote 1841 (Bremen, Free City)

Obverse 36 Grote 1841 - Silver Coin Value - Bremen, Free City Reverse 36 Grote 1841 - Silver Coin Value - Bremen, Free City

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,986)
  • Weight 8,77 g
  • Pure silver (0,278 oz) 8,6472 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 44,364

Description

  • Country Bremen
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination 36 Grote
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Bremen
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bremen 36 Grote 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Bremen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1328 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WCN (1)
Bremen 36 Grote 1841 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 23, 2022
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 108 EUR
Bremen 36 Grote 1841 at auction Teutoburger - March 3, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Bremen 36 Grote 1841 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 36 Grote 1841 at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 36 Grote 1841 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Bremen 36 Grote 1841 at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 36 Grote 1841 at auction Künker - February 7, 2013
Seller Künker
Date February 7, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 1996
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 36 Grote 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

