36 Grote 1841 (Bremen, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bremen 36 Grote 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Bremen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1328 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Сondition AU (1) XF (5) VF (2)