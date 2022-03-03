Bremen Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
36 Grote 1841 (Bremen, Free City)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,986)
- Weight 8,77 g
- Pure silver (0,278 oz) 8,6472 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 44,364
Description
- Country Bremen
- Period Free City
- Denomination 36 Grote
- Year 1841
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Bremen
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bremen 36 Grote 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Bremen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1328 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Teutoburger (2)
- WCN (1)
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 108 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 36 Grote 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
