Bremen Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
36 Grote 1840 (Bremen, Free City)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,986)
- Weight 8,77 g
- Pure silver (0,278 oz) 8,6472 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 170,076
Description
- Country Bremen
- Period Free City
- Denomination 36 Grote
- Year 1840
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Bremen
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Bremen 36 Grote 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Bremen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 27107 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,265. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 47 CHF
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date July 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition AU53 ANACS
Selling price
******
Seller Golden Lion
Date May 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date February 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date June 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
