36 Grote 1840 (Bremen, Free City)

Find out the current coin value of the Bremen 36 Grote 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Bremen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 27107 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,265. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.

