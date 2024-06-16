Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bremen Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

36 Grote 1840 (Bremen, Free City)

Obverse 36 Grote 1840 - Silver Coin Value - Bremen, Free City Reverse 36 Grote 1840 - Silver Coin Value - Bremen, Free City

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,986)
  • Weight 8,77 g
  • Pure silver (0,278 oz) 8,6472 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 170,076

Description

  • Country Bremen
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination 36 Grote
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Bremen
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bremen 36 Grote 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Bremen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 27107 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,265. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.

Bremen 36 Grote 1840 at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 47 CHF
Bremen 36 Grote 1840 at auction NumisCorner - April 26, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
Bremen 36 Grote 1840 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Bremen 36 Grote 1840 at auction Möller - June 1, 2023
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Bremen 36 Grote 1840 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 23, 2022
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 36 Grote 1840 at auction Emporium Hamburg - July 10, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date July 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 36 Grote 1840 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 36 Grote 1840 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition AU53 ANACS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 36 Grote 1840 at auction Golden Lion - May 7, 2022
Seller Golden Lion
Date May 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 36 Grote 1840 at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 36 Grote 1840 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 36 Grote 1840 at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 36 Grote 1840 at auction Coinhouse - October 3, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 36 Grote 1840 at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 36 Grote 1840 at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 36 Grote 1840 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 28, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 36 Grote 1840 at auction Numis Poland - February 24, 2021
Seller Numis Poland
Date February 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 36 Grote 1840 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - June 4, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date June 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 36 Grote 1840 at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 36 Grote 1840 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 12, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Bremen 36 Grote 1840 at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 36 Grote 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

