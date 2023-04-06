Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bremen Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

12 Grote 1860 (Bremen, Free City)

Obverse 12 Grote 1860 - Silver Coin Value - Bremen, Free City Reverse 12 Grote 1860 - Silver Coin Value - Bremen, Free City

Photo by: Aurea Numismatika

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,740)
  • Weight 3,889 g
  • Pure silver (0,0925 oz) 2,8779 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 150,000

Description

  • Country Bremen
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination 12 Grote
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bremen 12 Grote 1860 . This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1396 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Grün (3)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • WAG (1)
Bremen 12 Grote 1860 at auction Aurea - April 6, 2023
Seller Aurea
Date April 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 650 CZK
Bremen 12 Grote 1860 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Bremen 12 Grote 1860 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bremen 12 Grote 1860 at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bremen 12 Grote 1860 at auction WAG - March 15, 2020
Seller WAG
Date March 15, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bremen 12 Grote 1860 at auction Künker - May 9, 2019
Seller Künker
Date May 9, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bremen 12 Grote 1860 at auction Naumann - December 2, 2018
Seller Naumann
Date December 2, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Bremen 12 Grote 1860 at auction Künker - July 19, 2018
Seller Künker
Date July 19, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bremen 12 Grote 1860 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Bremen 12 Grote 1860 at auction Sonntag - December 6, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date December 6, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Bremen 12 Grote 1860 at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Bremen 12 Grote 1860 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 13, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Bremen 12 Grote 1860 at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bremen 12 Grote 1860 at auction Künker - February 7, 2013
Seller Künker
Date February 7, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Bremen 12 Grote 1860 at auction Höhn - April 14, 2012
Seller Höhn
Date April 14, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bremen 12 Grote 1860 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
