Bremen Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
12 Grote 1860 (Bremen, Free City)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,740)
- Weight 3,889 g
- Pure silver (0,0925 oz) 2,8779 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 150,000
Description
- Country Bremen
- Period Free City
- Denomination 12 Grote
- Year 1860
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bremen 12 Grote 1860 . This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1396 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Grün (3)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (5)
- Naumann (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Naumann
Date December 2, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 12 Grote 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
