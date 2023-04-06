12 Grote 1860 (Bremen, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bremen 12 Grote 1860 . This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1396 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (10) XF (4) VF (1)