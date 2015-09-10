Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bremen Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

12 Grote 1846 (Bremen, Free City)

Obverse 12 Grote 1846 - Silver Coin Value - Bremen, Free City Reverse 12 Grote 1846 - Silver Coin Value - Bremen, Free City

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,740)
  • Weight 3,889 g
  • Pure silver (0,0925 oz) 2,8779 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 56,112

Description

  • Country Bremen
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination 12 Grote
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Bremen
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bremen 12 Grote 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Bremen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3008 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place September 9, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
Bremen 12 Grote 1846 at auction WAG - August 28, 2016
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Bremen 12 Grote 1846 at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 12 Grote 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bremen Coin catalog of Free City Coins of Bremen in 1846 All Bremen coins Bremen silver coins Bremen coins 12 Grote Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search