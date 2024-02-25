Bremen Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
12 Grote 1845 (Bremen, Free City)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,740)
- Weight 3,889 g
- Pure silver (0,0925 oz) 2,8779 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 62,955
Description
- Country Bremen
- Period Free City
- Denomination 12 Grote
- Year 1845
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Bremen
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bremen 12 Grote 1845 . This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Bremen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1330 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Künker (1)
- Numis Arena (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- Westfälische (2)
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Seller Numis Arena
Date October 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 39 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date November 25, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date November 25, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
