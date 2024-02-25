12 Grote 1845 (Bremen, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bremen 12 Grote 1845 . This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Bremen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1330 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

