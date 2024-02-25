Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bremen Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

12 Grote 1845 (Bremen, Free City)

Obverse 12 Grote 1845 - Silver Coin Value - Bremen, Free City Reverse 12 Grote 1845 - Silver Coin Value - Bremen, Free City

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,740)
  • Weight 3,889 g
  • Pure silver (0,0925 oz) 2,8779 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 62,955

Description

  • Country Bremen
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination 12 Grote
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Bremen
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bremen 12 Grote 1845 . This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Bremen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1330 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Numis Arena (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Westfälische (2)
Bremen 12 Grote 1845 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Bremen 12 Grote 1845 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Bremen 12 Grote 1845 at auction Numis Arena - October 29, 2023
Seller Numis Arena
Date October 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 39 EUR
Bremen 12 Grote 1845 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 12 Grote 1845 at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 12 Grote 1845 at auction Westfälische - November 25, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date November 25, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 12 Grote 1845 at auction Westfälische - November 25, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date November 25, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 12 Grote 1845 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 12 Grote 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bremen Coin catalog of Free City Coins of Bremen in 1845 All Bremen coins Bremen silver coins Bremen coins 12 Grote Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Sep 18, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Sep 18, 2024
Category
Year
Search