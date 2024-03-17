12 Grote 1841 (Bremen, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bremen 12 Grote 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Bremen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 867 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place October 8, 2017.

Сondition AU (3) XF (4) VF (1)