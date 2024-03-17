Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bremen Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

12 Grote 1841 (Bremen, Free City)

Obverse 12 Grote 1841 - Silver Coin Value - Bremen, Free City Reverse 12 Grote 1841 - Silver Coin Value - Bremen, Free City

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,740)
  • Weight 3,889 g
  • Pure silver (0,0925 oz) 2,8779 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 111,626

Description

  • Country Bremen
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination 12 Grote
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Bremen
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bremen 12 Grote 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Bremen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 867 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place October 8, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • WAG (4)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Bremen 12 Grote 1841 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Bremen 12 Grote 1841 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bremen 12 Grote 1841 at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
134 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Bremen 12 Grote 1841 at auction WAG - May 6, 2018
Seller WAG
Date May 6, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 64 EUR
Bremen 12 Grote 1841 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Bremen 12 Grote 1841 at auction Rauch - October 1, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date October 1, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Bremen 12 Grote 1841 at auction WAG - August 28, 2016
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Bremen 12 Grote 1841 at auction Westfälische - November 25, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date November 25, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Bremen 12 Grote 1841 at auction WAG - October 13, 2013
Seller WAG
Date October 13, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 12 Grote 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

