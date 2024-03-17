Bremen Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
12 Grote 1841 (Bremen, Free City)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,740)
- Weight 3,889 g
- Pure silver (0,0925 oz) 2,8779 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 111,626
Description
- Country Bremen
- Period Free City
- Denomination 12 Grote
- Year 1841
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Bremen
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bremen 12 Grote 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Bremen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 867 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place October 8, 2017.
Сondition
