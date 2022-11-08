Bremen Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
1 Schwaren 1859 (Bremen, Free City)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,2 - 1,4 g
- Diameter 16,3 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 68,560
Description
- Country Bremen
- Period Free City
- Denomination 1 Schwaren
- Year 1859
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Bremen
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bremen 1 Schwaren 1859 . This copper coin from the times of Free City struck at the Bremen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1488 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place March 25, 2023.
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 750 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Schwaren 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
