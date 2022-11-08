Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bremen Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

1 Schwaren 1859 (Bremen, Free City)

Obverse 1 Schwaren 1859 - Coin Value - Bremen, Free City Reverse 1 Schwaren 1859 - Coin Value - Bremen, Free City

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,2 - 1,4 g
  • Diameter 16,3 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 68,560

Description

  • Country Bremen
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination 1 Schwaren
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Bremen
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bremen 1 Schwaren 1859 . This copper coin from the times of Free City struck at the Bremen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1488 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place March 25, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • WAG (1)
Bremen 1 Schwaren 1859 at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 8, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Bremen 1 Schwaren 1859 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 750 RUB
Bremen 1 Schwaren 1859 at auction Sonntag - July 7, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date July 7, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Bremen 1 Schwaren 1859 at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 1 Schwaren 1859 at auction WAG - August 28, 2016
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 1 Schwaren 1859 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Schwaren 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

