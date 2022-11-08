1 Schwaren 1859 (Bremen, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bremen 1 Schwaren 1859 . This copper coin from the times of Free City struck at the Bremen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1488 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place March 25, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (2) No grade (2)