Bremen Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

2 1/2 Schwaren 1861 (Bremen, Free City)

Obverse 2 1/2 Schwaren 1861 - Coin Value - Bremen, Free City Reverse 2 1/2 Schwaren 1861 - Coin Value - Bremen, Free City

Photo by: Petra Klein

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,2 - 3,3 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 43,200

Description

  • Country Bremen
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination 2 1/2 Schwaren
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Bremen
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bremen 2 1/2 Schwaren 1861 . This copper coin from the times of Free City struck at the Bremen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 469 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 25. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Grün (1)
Bremen 2 1/2 Schwaren 1861 at auction Coinhouse - December 19, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Bremen 2 1/2 Schwaren 1861 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 1/2 Schwaren 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
