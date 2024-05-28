Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bremen Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

2 1/2 Schwaren 1853 (Bremen, Free City)

Obverse 2 1/2 Schwaren 1853 - Coin Value - Bremen, Free City Reverse 2 1/2 Schwaren 1853 - Coin Value - Bremen, Free City

Photo by: Kölner Münzkabinett

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,2 - 3,3 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 141,848

Description

  • Country Bremen
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination 2 1/2 Schwaren
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Bremen
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bremen 2 1/2 Schwaren 1853 . This copper coin from the times of Free City struck at the Bremen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2559 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place November 24, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Bremen 2 1/2 Schwaren 1853 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Bremen 2 1/2 Schwaren 1853 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 200 CZK
Bremen 2 1/2 Schwaren 1853 at auction Numismática Leilões - May 28, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Bremen 2 1/2 Schwaren 1853 at auction Stack's - April 21, 2024
Bremen 2 1/2 Schwaren 1853 at auction Stack's - April 21, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Bremen 2 1/2 Schwaren 1853 at auction Westfälische - November 25, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date November 25, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 1/2 Schwaren 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bremen Coin catalog of Free City Coins of Bremen in 1853 All Bremen coins Bremen copper coins Bremen coins 2 1/2 Schwaren Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search