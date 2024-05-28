2 1/2 Schwaren 1853 (Bremen, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bremen 2 1/2 Schwaren 1853 . This copper coin from the times of Free City struck at the Bremen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2559 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place November 24, 2015.

Сondition AU (2) XF (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) AU53 (1) Service PCGS (1)