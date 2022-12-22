Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bremen Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

2 1/2 Schwaren 1841 (Bremen, Free City)

Obverse 2 1/2 Schwaren 1841 - Coin Value - Bremen, Free City Reverse 2 1/2 Schwaren 1841 - Coin Value - Bremen, Free City

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,2 - 3,3 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 104,788

Description

  • Country Bremen
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination 2 1/2 Schwaren
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Bremen
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bremen 2 1/2 Schwaren 1841 . This copper coin from the times of Free City struck at the Bremen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 462 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
Bremen 2 1/2 Schwaren 1841 at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Bremen 2 1/2 Schwaren 1841 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
293 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Bremen 2 1/2 Schwaren 1841 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 2 1/2 Schwaren 1841 at auction Frühwald - July 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date July 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 2 1/2 Schwaren 1841 at auction WAG - May 6, 2018
Seller WAG
Date May 6, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 2 1/2 Schwaren 1841 at auction WAG - August 28, 2016
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 2 1/2 Schwaren 1841 at auction Westfälische - December 13, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date December 13, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 2 1/2 Schwaren 1841 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 1/2 Schwaren 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bremen Coin catalog of Free City Coins of Bremen in 1841 All Bremen coins Bremen copper coins Bremen coins 2 1/2 Schwaren Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search