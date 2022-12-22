Bremen Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
2 1/2 Schwaren 1841 (Bremen, Free City)
Find out the current coin value of the Bremen 2 1/2 Schwaren 1841 . This copper coin from the times of Free City struck at the Bremen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 462 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
293 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date December 13, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 1/2 Schwaren 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
