1/2 Groten 1841 (Bremen, Free City)

Find out the current coin value of the Bremen 1/2 Groten 1841 . This copper coin from the times of Free City struck at the Bremen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 461 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

