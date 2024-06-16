Bremen Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
1/2 Groten 1841 (Bremen, Free City)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,2 - 3,3 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 104,788
Description
- Country Bremen
- Period Free City
- Denomination 1/2 Groten
- Year 1841
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Bremen
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bremen 1/2 Groten 1841 . This copper coin from the times of Free City struck at the Bremen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 461 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Grün (3)
- Heritage Eur (3)
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (5)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- WAG (5)
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
226 $
Price in auction currency 900 PLN
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 7, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Groten 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search