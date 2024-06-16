Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bremen Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

1/2 Groten 1841 (Bremen, Free City)

Obverse 1/2 Groten 1841 - Coin Value - Bremen, Free City Reverse 1/2 Groten 1841 - Coin Value - Bremen, Free City

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,2 - 3,3 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 104,788

Description

  • Country Bremen
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination 1/2 Groten
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Bremen
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bremen 1/2 Groten 1841 . This copper coin from the times of Free City struck at the Bremen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 461 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Bremen 1/2 Groten 1841 at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Bremen 1/2 Groten 1841 at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Bremen 1/2 Groten 1841 at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
226 $
Price in auction currency 900 PLN
Bremen 1/2 Groten 1841 at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Bremen 1/2 Groten 1841 at auction WAG - April 16, 2023
Seller WAG
Date April 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
286 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Bremen 1/2 Groten 1841 at auction Stephen Album - April 11, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
Bremen 1/2 Groten 1841 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Bremen 1/2 Groten 1841 at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Bremen 1/2 Groten 1841 at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Bremen 1/2 Groten 1841 at auction WAG - October 7, 2018
Seller WAG
Date October 7, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Bremen 1/2 Groten 1841 at auction WAG - March 11, 2018
Seller WAG
Date March 11, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Bremen 1/2 Groten 1841 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 7, 2017
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 7, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Bremen 1/2 Groten 1841 at auction Katz - June 25, 2017
Seller Katz
Date June 25, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bremen 1/2 Groten 1841 at auction Heritage Eur - November 19, 2016
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 19, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bremen 1/2 Groten 1841 at auction WAG - August 28, 2016
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Bremen 1/2 Groten 1841 at auction Heritage Eur - May 28, 2016
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 28, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bremen 1/2 Groten 1841 at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bremen 1/2 Groten 1841 at auction Heritage Eur - November 28, 2015
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 28, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bremen 1/2 Groten 1841 at auction WAG - October 13, 2013
Seller WAG
Date October 13, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Bremen 1/2 Groten 1841 at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Bremen 1/2 Groten 1841 at auction Künker - February 7, 2013
Seller Künker
Date February 7, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Bremen 1/2 Groten 1841 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Groten 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

