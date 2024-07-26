Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bremen Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Thaler 1871 B "Victory over France" (Bremen, Free City)

Obverse Thaler 1871 B "Victory over France" - Silver Coin Value - Bremen, Free City Reverse Thaler 1871 B "Victory over France" - Silver Coin Value - Bremen, Free City

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,986)
  • Weight 17,539 g
  • Pure silver (0,556 oz) 17,2935 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 60,720

Description

  • Country Bremen
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1871
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (514)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bremen Thaler 1871 "Victory over France" with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30032 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,920. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Bremen Thaler 1871 B "Victory over France" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Bremen Thaler 1871 B "Victory over France" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
157 $
Price in auction currency 145 EUR
Bremen Thaler 1871 B "Victory over France" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bremen Thaler 1871 B "Victory over France" at auction Solidus Numismatik - June 18, 2024
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date June 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bremen Thaler 1871 B "Victory over France" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bremen Thaler 1871 B "Victory over France" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bremen Thaler 1871 B "Victory over France" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bremen Thaler 1871 B "Victory over France" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bremen Thaler 1871 B "Victory over France" at auction Solidus Numismatik - May 21, 2024
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date May 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bremen Thaler 1871 B "Victory over France" at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - May 18, 2024
Bremen Thaler 1871 B "Victory over France" at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - May 18, 2024
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Bremen Thaler 1871 B "Victory over France" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bremen Thaler 1871 B "Victory over France" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Bremen Thaler 1871 B "Victory over France" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bremen Thaler 1871 B "Victory over France" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bremen Thaler 1871 B "Victory over France" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bremen Thaler 1871 B "Victory over France" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - April 7, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bremen Thaler 1871 B "Victory over France" at auction Gärtner - February 19, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date February 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bremen Thaler 1871 B "Victory over France" at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bremen Thaler 1871 B "Victory over France" at auction cgb.fr - January 23, 2024
Seller cgb.fr
Date January 23, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bremen Thaler 1871 B "Victory over France" at auction CNG - January 18, 2024
Seller CNG
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Bremen Thaler 1871 B "Victory over France" at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1871 "Victory over France", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

