Thaler 1871 B "Victory over France" (Bremen, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bremen Thaler 1871 "Victory over France" with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30032 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,920. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (1) PROOFLIKE (1) UNC (82) AU (165) XF (239) VF (16) No grade (8) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (9) MS65 (9) MS64 (7) MS63 (7) MS62 (4) MS61 (1) MS60 (2) AU55 (2) AU50 (1) XF40 (1) PL61 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (28) PCGS (12) ННР (2) ANACS (1)

