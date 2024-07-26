Bremen Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Thaler 1871 B "Victory over France" (Bremen, Free City)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,986)
- Weight 17,539 g
- Pure silver (0,556 oz) 17,2935 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 60,720
Description
- Country Bremen
- Period Free City
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1871
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (514)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bremen Thaler 1871 "Victory over France" with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30032 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,920. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date June 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gärtner
Date February 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller cgb.fr
Date January 23, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller CNG
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1871 "Victory over France", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
