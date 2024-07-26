Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bremen Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Thaler 1863 "50th Anniversary of the Liberation Wars" (Bremen, Free City)

Obverse Thaler 1863 "50th Anniversary of the Liberation Wars" - Silver Coin Value - Bremen, Free City Reverse Thaler 1863 "50th Anniversary of the Liberation Wars" - Silver Coin Value - Bremen, Free City

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,986)
  • Weight 17,539 g
  • Pure silver (0,556 oz) 17,2935 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 20,000

Description

  • Country Bremen
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (407)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bremen Thaler 1863 "50th Anniversary of the Liberation Wars". This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31125 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,260. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Anticomondo (1)
  • ANTIUM AURUM (1)
  • Auction World (7)
  • Auctiones (3)
  • Aurea (2)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • BAC (26)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Busso Peus (10)
  • Cayón (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • DNW (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (19)
  • Felzmann (5)
  • Gärtner (5)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (12)
  • Grün (17)
  • Heritage (17)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (7)
  • Höhn (23)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Katz (9)
  • Kroha (7)
  • Künker (47)
  • London Coin Galleries (1)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (17)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (7)
  • Negrini (1)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (2)
  • Numismatica Luciani (1)
  • Rare Coins (7)
  • Rauch (7)
  • Reinhard Fischer (10)
  • Rhenumis (4)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Sonntag (8)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
  • Teutoburger (38)
  • UBS (3)
  • Vila Rica Moedas Ltda (1)
  • WAG (33)
  • WCN (4)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Westfälische (2)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (2)
Bremen Thaler 1863 "50th Anniversary of the Liberation Wars" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
167 $
Price in auction currency 154 EUR
Bremen Thaler 1863 "50th Anniversary of the Liberation Wars" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
157 $
Price in auction currency 145 EUR
Bremen Thaler 1863 "50th Anniversary of the Liberation Wars" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen Thaler 1863 "50th Anniversary of the Liberation Wars" at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen Thaler 1863 "50th Anniversary of the Liberation Wars" at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen Thaler 1863 "50th Anniversary of the Liberation Wars" at auction ANTIUM AURUM - May 22, 2024
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen Thaler 1863 "50th Anniversary of the Liberation Wars" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen Thaler 1863 "50th Anniversary of the Liberation Wars" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen Thaler 1863 "50th Anniversary of the Liberation Wars" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen Thaler 1863 "50th Anniversary of the Liberation Wars" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen Thaler 1863 "50th Anniversary of the Liberation Wars" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen Thaler 1863 "50th Anniversary of the Liberation Wars" at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bremen Thaler 1863 "50th Anniversary of the Liberation Wars" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen Thaler 1863 "50th Anniversary of the Liberation Wars" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen Thaler 1863 "50th Anniversary of the Liberation Wars" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen Thaler 1863 "50th Anniversary of the Liberation Wars" at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen Thaler 1863 "50th Anniversary of the Liberation Wars" at auction BAC - February 20, 2024
Seller BAC
Date February 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bremen Thaler 1863 "50th Anniversary of the Liberation Wars" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Bremen Thaler 1863 "50th Anniversary of the Liberation Wars" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bremen Thaler 1863 "50th Anniversary of the Liberation Wars" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Bremen Thaler 1863 "50th Anniversary of the Liberation Wars" at auction BAC - August 27, 2024
Seller BAC
Date August 27, 2024
Condition UNC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1863 "50th Anniversary of the Liberation Wars", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bremen Coin catalog of Free City Coins of Bremen in 1863 All Bremen coins Bremen silver coins Bremen coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search