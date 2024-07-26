Thaler 1863 "50th Anniversary of the Liberation Wars" (Bremen, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bremen Thaler 1863 "50th Anniversary of the Liberation Wars". This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31125 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,260. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

