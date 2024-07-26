Bremen Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Thaler 1863 "50th Anniversary of the Liberation Wars" (Bremen, Free City)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,986)
- Weight 17,539 g
- Pure silver (0,556 oz) 17,2935 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 20,000
Description
- Country Bremen
- Period Free City
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1863
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (407)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bremen Thaler 1863 "50th Anniversary of the Liberation Wars". This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31125 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,260. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Anticomondo (1)
- ANTIUM AURUM (1)
- Auction World (7)
- Auctiones (3)
- Aurea (2)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- BAC (26)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Busso Peus (10)
- Cayón (1)
- COINSNET (2)
- DNW (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (19)
- Felzmann (5)
- Gärtner (5)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (12)
- Grün (17)
- Heritage (17)
- HERVERA (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (7)
- Höhn (23)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Katz (9)
- Kroha (7)
- Künker (47)
- London Coin Galleries (1)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Möller (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (17)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (7)
- Negrini (1)
- Niemczyk (4)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (3)
- Numismatica Genevensis (2)
- Numismatica Luciani (1)
- Rare Coins (7)
- Rauch (7)
- Reinhard Fischer (10)
- Rhenumis (4)
- Russiancoin (3)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- Sedwick (1)
- SINCONA (3)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Sonntag (8)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (4)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
- Teutoburger (38)
- UBS (3)
- Vila Rica Moedas Ltda (1)
- WAG (33)
- WCN (4)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Westfälische (2)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (2)
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
167 $
Price in auction currency 154 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 20
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1863 "50th Anniversary of the Liberation Wars", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search