Berg Period: 1802-1807 1802-1807

Thaler 1806 T.S. (Berg, Maximilian Joseph)

Obverse Thaler 1806 T.S. - Silver Coin Value - Berg, Maximilian Joseph Reverse Thaler 1806 T.S. - Silver Coin Value - Berg, Maximilian Joseph

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 19,488 g
  • Pure silver (0,4699 oz) 14,616 g
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Berg
  • Period Maximilian Joseph
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1806
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Düsseldorf
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Berg Thaler 1806 with mark T.S.. This silver coin from the times of Maximilian Joseph struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4871 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place March 11, 2015.

Berg Thaler 1806 T.S. at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Berg Thaler 1806 T.S. at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Berg Thaler 1806 T.S. at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1351 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Berg Thaler 1806 T.S. at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Berg Thaler 1806 T.S. at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2022
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
2641 $
Price in auction currency 2200 GBP
Berg Thaler 1806 T.S. at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 20, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Berg Thaler 1806 T.S. at auction Künker - February 25, 2021
Seller Künker
Date February 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Berg Thaler 1806 T.S. at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Berg Thaler 1806 T.S. at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Berg Thaler 1806 T.S. at auction Emporium Hamburg - March 2, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date March 2, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Berg Thaler 1806 T.S. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Berg Thaler 1806 T.S. at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Berg Thaler 1806 T.S. at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 13, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 13, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Berg Thaler 1806 T.S. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 14, 2016
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Berg Thaler 1806 T.S. at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Berg Thaler 1806 T.S. at auction Künker - March 12, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Berg Thaler 1806 T.S. at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 14, 2014
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 14, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Berg Thaler 1806 T.S. at auction Emporium Hamburg - February 27, 2014
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date February 27, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Berg Thaler 1806 T.S. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - December 28, 2013
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date December 28, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Berg Thaler 1806 T.S. at auction Künker - August 28, 2013
Seller Künker
Date August 28, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Berg Thaler 1806 T.S. at auction Künker - March 16, 2011
Seller Künker
Date March 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

