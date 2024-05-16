Berg Period: 1802-1807 1802-1807
Thaler 1806 T.S. (Berg, Maximilian Joseph)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 19,488 g
- Pure silver (0,4699 oz) 14,616 g
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Berg
- Period Maximilian Joseph
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1806
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Düsseldorf
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Berg Thaler 1806 with mark T.S.. This silver coin from the times of Maximilian Joseph struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4871 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place March 11, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (10)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Künker (8)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
- WAG (1)
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1351 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
2641 $
Price in auction currency 2200 GBP
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 13, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
12
