Thaler 1805 T.S. "Type 1805-1806" (Berg, Maximilian Joseph)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Berg Thaler 1805 with mark T.S.. This silver coin from the times of Maximilian Joseph struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2816 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place September 27, 2016.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (9) XF (19) VF (26)

Seller All companies

Cayón (2)

Emporium Hamburg (5)

Felzmann (1)

Grün (14)

Kroha (1)

Künker (17)

Möller (2)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)

Sonntag (1)

Teutoburger (5)

WAG (2)

Westfälische (2)