Berg Period: 1802-1807 1802-1807
Thaler 1805 T.S. "Type 1805-1806" (Berg, Maximilian Joseph)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 19,488 g
- Pure silver (0,4699 oz) 14,616 g
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Berg
- Period Maximilian Joseph
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1805
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Düsseldorf
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Berg Thaler 1805 with mark T.S.. This silver coin from the times of Maximilian Joseph struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2816 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place September 27, 2016.
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1194 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
335 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 26, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
