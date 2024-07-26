Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Berg Period: 1802-1807 1802-1807

Thaler 1805 T.S. "Type 1805-1806" (Berg, Maximilian Joseph)

Obverse Thaler 1805 T.S. "Type 1805-1806" - Silver Coin Value - Berg, Maximilian Joseph Reverse Thaler 1805 T.S. "Type 1805-1806" - Silver Coin Value - Berg, Maximilian Joseph

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 19,488 g
  • Pure silver (0,4699 oz) 14,616 g
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Berg
  • Period Maximilian Joseph
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1805
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Düsseldorf
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Berg Thaler 1805 with mark T.S.. This silver coin from the times of Maximilian Joseph struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2816 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place September 27, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Cayón (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (5)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Grün (14)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (17)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (5)
  • WAG (2)
  • Westfälische (2)
Berg Thaler 1805 T.S. at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1194 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Berg Thaler 1805 T.S. at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
335 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Berg Thaler 1805 T.S. at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Berg Thaler 1805 T.S. at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Berg Thaler 1805 T.S. at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Berg Thaler 1805 T.S. at auction Möller - November 16, 2020
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Berg Thaler 1805 T.S. at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Berg Thaler 1805 T.S. at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Berg Thaler 1805 T.S. at auction Künker - October 9, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Berg Thaler 1805 T.S. at auction Möller - November 2, 2018
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Berg Thaler 1805 T.S. at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Berg Thaler 1805 T.S. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Berg Thaler 1805 T.S. at auction Kroha - October 7, 2017
Seller Kroha
Date October 7, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Berg Thaler 1805 T.S. at auction Künker - June 28, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Berg Thaler 1805 T.S. at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 26, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 26, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Berg Thaler 1805 T.S. at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Berg Thaler 1805 T.S. at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Berg Thaler 1805 T.S. at auction Künker - September 28, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Berg Thaler 1805 T.S. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 15, 2016
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 15, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Berg Thaler 1805 T.S. at auction Künker - June 22, 2016
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Berg Thaler 1805 T.S. at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1805 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

