Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Berg Period: 1802-1807 1802-1807

Thaler 1805 P.R. "Type 1802-1805" (Berg, Maximilian Joseph)

Obverse Thaler 1805 P.R. "Type 1802-1805" - Silver Coin Value - Berg, Maximilian Joseph Reverse Thaler 1805 P.R. "Type 1802-1805" - Silver Coin Value - Berg, Maximilian Joseph

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 19,488 g
  • Pure silver (0,4699 oz) 14,616 g
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Berg
  • Period Maximilian Joseph
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1805
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Düsseldorf
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Berg Thaler 1805 with mark P.R.. This silver coin from the times of Maximilian Joseph struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2849 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place June 19, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (6)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
Berg Thaler 1805 P.R. at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1289 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Berg Thaler 1805 P.R. at auction Künker - October 9, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
1043 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Berg Thaler 1805 P.R. at auction Künker - September 20, 2018
Seller Künker
Date September 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Berg Thaler 1805 P.R. at auction Künker - June 19, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Berg Thaler 1805 P.R. at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Berg Thaler 1805 P.R. at auction Künker - June 28, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Berg Thaler 1805 P.R. at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 17, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Berg Thaler 1805 P.R. at auction Busso Peus - November 6, 2015
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 6, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Berg Thaler 1805 P.R. at auction Höhn - December 7, 2013
Seller Höhn
Date December 7, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Berg Thaler 1805 P.R. at auction Künker - March 14, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1805 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Berg Coin catalog of Maximilian Joseph Coins of Berg in 1805 All Berg coins Berg silver coins Berg coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search