Berg Period: 1802-1807 1802-1807
Thaler 1805 P.R. "Type 1802-1805" (Berg, Maximilian Joseph)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 19,488 g
- Pure silver (0,4699 oz) 14,616 g
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Berg
- Period Maximilian Joseph
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1805
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Düsseldorf
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Berg Thaler 1805 with mark P.R.. This silver coin from the times of Maximilian Joseph struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2849 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place June 19, 2018.
Сondition
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1289 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
1043 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 6, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
