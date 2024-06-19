Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Berg Period: 1802-1807 1802-1807

Thaler 1804 P.R. (Berg, Maximilian Joseph)

Obverse Thaler 1804 P.R. - Silver Coin Value - Berg, Maximilian Joseph Reverse Thaler 1804 P.R. - Silver Coin Value - Berg, Maximilian Joseph

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 19,488 g
  • Pure silver (0,4699 oz) 14,616 g
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Berg
  • Period Maximilian Joseph
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1804
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Düsseldorf
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (88)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Berg Thaler 1804 with mark P.R.. This silver coin from the times of Maximilian Joseph struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4100 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Berg Thaler 1804 P.R. at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
451 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Berg Thaler 1804 P.R. at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Berg Thaler 1804 P.R. at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
348 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Berg Thaler 1804 P.R. at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Berg Thaler 1804 P.R. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 18, 2022
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Berg Thaler 1804 P.R. at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Berg Thaler 1804 P.R. at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Berg Thaler 1804 P.R. at auction Stack's - October 21, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date October 21, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Berg Thaler 1804 P.R. at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
Seller Grün
Date June 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Berg Thaler 1804 P.R. at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 13, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Berg Thaler 1804 P.R. at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Berg Thaler 1804 P.R. at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 22, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 22, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Berg Thaler 1804 P.R. at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Berg Thaler 1804 P.R. at auction Künker - October 9, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Berg Thaler 1804 P.R. at auction Künker - October 9, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Berg Thaler 1804 P.R. at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Berg Thaler 1804 P.R. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 12, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Berg Thaler 1804 P.R. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 12, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Berg Thaler 1804 P.R. at auction Reinhard Fischer - August 30, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date August 30, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Berg Thaler 1804 P.R. at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 18, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Berg Thaler 1804 P.R. at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1804 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

