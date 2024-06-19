Thaler 1804 P.R. (Berg, Maximilian Joseph)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Berg Thaler 1804 with mark P.R.. This silver coin from the times of Maximilian Joseph struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4100 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

