Thaler 1804 P.R. (Berg, Maximilian Joseph)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 19,488 g
- Pure silver (0,4699 oz) 14,616 g
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Berg
- Period Maximilian Joseph
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1804
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Düsseldorf
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (88)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Berg Thaler 1804 with mark P.R.. This silver coin from the times of Maximilian Joseph struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4100 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
