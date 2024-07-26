Berg Period: 1802-1807 1802-1807
Thaler 1803 P.R. (Berg, Maximilian Joseph)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 19,488 g
- Pure silver (0,4699 oz) 14,616 g
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Berg
- Period Maximilian Joseph
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1803
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Düsseldorf
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Berg Thaler 1803 with mark P.R.. This silver coin from the times of Maximilian Joseph struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 110,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
381 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1803 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
