Berg Period: 1802-1807 1802-1807

Thaler 1803 P.R. (Berg, Maximilian Joseph)

Obverse Thaler 1803 P.R. - Silver Coin Value - Berg, Maximilian Joseph Reverse Thaler 1803 P.R. - Silver Coin Value - Berg, Maximilian Joseph

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 19,488 g
  • Pure silver (0,4699 oz) 14,616 g
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Berg
  • Period Maximilian Joseph
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1803
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Düsseldorf
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Berg Thaler 1803 with mark P.R.. This silver coin from the times of Maximilian Joseph struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 110,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2022.

  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (7)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (7)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Kroha (2)
  • Künker (13)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (11)
  • Westfälische (4)
Berg Thaler 1803 P.R. at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
760 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Berg Thaler 1803 P.R. at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Berg Thaler 1803 P.R. at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Berg Thaler 1803 P.R. at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
381 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Berg Thaler 1803 P.R. at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Berg Thaler 1803 P.R. at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Berg Thaler 1803 P.R. at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Berg Thaler 1803 P.R. at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Berg Thaler 1803 P.R. at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Berg Thaler 1803 P.R. at auction WAG - November 7, 2021
Seller WAG
Date November 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Berg Thaler 1803 P.R. at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Berg Thaler 1803 P.R. at auction WAG - May 16, 2021
Seller WAG
Date May 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Berg Thaler 1803 P.R. at auction WAG - January 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date January 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Berg Thaler 1803 P.R. at auction WAG - October 4, 2020
Seller WAG
Date October 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Berg Thaler 1803 P.R. at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Berg Thaler 1803 P.R. at auction WAG - June 9, 2019
Seller WAG
Date June 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Berg Thaler 1803 P.R. at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Berg Thaler 1803 P.R. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 21, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Berg Thaler 1803 P.R. at auction WAG - November 4, 2018
Seller WAG
Date November 4, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Berg Thaler 1803 P.R. at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2018
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Berg Thaler 1803 P.R. at auction WAG - July 8, 2018
Seller WAG
Date July 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1803 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Berg Coin catalog of Maximilian Joseph Coins of Berg in 1803 All Berg coins Berg silver coins Berg coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Category
Year
Search