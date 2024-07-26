Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Berg Period: 1802-1807 1802-1807

Thaler 1802 P.R. (Berg, Maximilian Joseph)

Obverse Thaler 1802 P.R. - Silver Coin Value - Berg, Maximilian Joseph Reverse Thaler 1802 P.R. - Silver Coin Value - Berg, Maximilian Joseph

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 19,488 g
  • Pure silver (0,4699 oz) 14,616 g
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Berg
  • Period Maximilian Joseph
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1802
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Düsseldorf
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Berg Thaler 1802 with mark P.R.. This silver coin from the times of Maximilian Joseph struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1222 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,800. Bidding took place June 29, 2021.

Berg Thaler 1802 P.R. at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
570 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Berg Thaler 1802 P.R. at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Berg Thaler 1802 P.R. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
465 $
Price in auction currency 425 EUR
Berg Thaler 1802 P.R. at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Berg Thaler 1802 P.R. at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 15, 2022
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Berg Thaler 1802 P.R. at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Berg Thaler 1802 P.R. at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Berg Thaler 1802 P.R. at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Berg Thaler 1802 P.R. at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Berg Thaler 1802 P.R. at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
Seller Grün
Date June 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Berg Thaler 1802 P.R. at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Berg Thaler 1802 P.R. at auction Künker - October 9, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Berg Thaler 1802 P.R. at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Berg Thaler 1802 P.R. at auction Künker - September 26, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Berg Thaler 1802 P.R. at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 15, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Berg Thaler 1802 P.R. at auction Künker - June 28, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Berg Thaler 1802 P.R. at auction Künker - June 28, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Berg Thaler 1802 P.R. at auction Rauch - March 26, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date March 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Berg Thaler 1802 P.R. at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 17, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Berg Thaler 1802 P.R. at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 17, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Berg Thaler 1802 P.R. at auction Künker - February 2, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
