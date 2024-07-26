Berg Period: 1802-1807 1802-1807
Thaler 1802 P.R. (Berg, Maximilian Joseph)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 19,488 g
- Pure silver (0,4699 oz) 14,616 g
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Berg
- Period Maximilian Joseph
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1802
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Düsseldorf
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Berg Thaler 1802 with mark P.R.. This silver coin from the times of Maximilian Joseph struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1222 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,800. Bidding took place June 29, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Cayón (1)
- Frühwald (1)
- Grün (9)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Höhn (2)
- Künker (21)
- M&M AG, CH (1)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (5)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (3)
- Sonntag (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
465 $
Price in auction currency 425 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search