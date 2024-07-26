Berg Period: 1802-1807 1802-1807
1/2 Thaler 1804 R (Berg, Maximilian Joseph)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 9,744 g
- Pure silver (0,235 oz) 7,308 g
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Berg
- Period Maximilian Joseph
- Denomination 1/2 Thaler
- Year 1804
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Düsseldorf
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Berg 1/2 Thaler 1804 with mark R. This silver coin from the times of Maximilian Joseph struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1936 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place July 22, 2024.
Сondition
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1845 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Kroha
Date November 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 24, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
