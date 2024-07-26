Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Berg Period: 1802-1807 1802-1807

1/2 Thaler 1804 R (Berg, Maximilian Joseph)

Obverse 1/2 Thaler 1804 R - Silver Coin Value - Berg, Maximilian Joseph Reverse 1/2 Thaler 1804 R - Silver Coin Value - Berg, Maximilian Joseph

Photo by: iNumis

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 9,744 g
  • Pure silver (0,235 oz) 7,308 g
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Berg
  • Period Maximilian Joseph
  • Denomination 1/2 Thaler
  • Year 1804
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Düsseldorf
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Berg 1/2 Thaler 1804 with mark R. This silver coin from the times of Maximilian Joseph struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1936 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place July 22, 2024.

Berg 1/2 Thaler 1804 R at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1845 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Berg 1/2 Thaler 1804 R at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
279 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Berg 1/2 Thaler 1804 R at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Berg 1/2 Thaler 1804 R at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Berg 1/2 Thaler 1804 R at auction WAG - January 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date January 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Berg 1/2 Thaler 1804 R at auction Kroha - November 17, 2018
Seller Kroha
Date November 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Berg 1/2 Thaler 1804 R at auction Möller - November 2, 2018
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Berg 1/2 Thaler 1804 R at auction Künker - March 1, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 1, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Berg 1/2 Thaler 1804 R at auction Künker - September 26, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Berg 1/2 Thaler 1804 R at auction WAG - September 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date September 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Berg 1/2 Thaler 1804 R at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Berg 1/2 Thaler 1804 R at auction WAG - May 7, 2017
Seller WAG
Date May 7, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Berg 1/2 Thaler 1804 R at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 17, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Berg 1/2 Thaler 1804 R at auction iNumis - March 7, 2017
Seller iNumis
Date March 7, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Berg 1/2 Thaler 1804 R at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2016
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Berg 1/2 Thaler 1804 R at auction Künker - June 22, 2016
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Berg 1/2 Thaler 1804 R at auction WAG - April 10, 2016
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Berg 1/2 Thaler 1804 R at auction Felzmann - March 2, 2016
Seller Felzmann
Date March 2, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Berg 1/2 Thaler 1804 R at auction Grün - November 17, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 17, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Berg 1/2 Thaler 1804 R at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 24, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 24, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Berg 1/2 Thaler 1804 R at auction Künker - December 4, 2014
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
