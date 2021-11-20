Berg Period: 1802-1807 1802-1807
3 Stuber 1806 S (Berg, Maximilian Joseph)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,250)
- Weight 1,84 - 2,19 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Berg
- Period Maximilian Joseph
- Denomination 3 Stuber
- Year 1806
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Düsseldorf
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Berg 3 Stuber 1806 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Maximilian Joseph struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1955 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 2492 RUB
For the sale of 3 Stuber 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
