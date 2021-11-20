3 Stuber 1806 S (Berg, Maximilian Joseph)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Berg 3 Stuber 1806 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Maximilian Joseph struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1955 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition UNC (3) XF (4) VF (3) Condition (slab) XF45 (1)