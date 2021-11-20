Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Berg Period: 1802-1807 1802-1807

3 Stuber 1806 S (Berg, Maximilian Joseph)

Obverse 3 Stuber 1806 S - Silver Coin Value - Berg, Maximilian Joseph Reverse 3 Stuber 1806 S - Silver Coin Value - Berg, Maximilian Joseph

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,250)
  • Weight 1,84 - 2,19 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Berg
  • Period Maximilian Joseph
  • Denomination 3 Stuber
  • Year 1806
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Düsseldorf
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Berg 3 Stuber 1806 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Maximilian Joseph struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1955 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Berg 3 Stuber 1806 S at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 2492 RUB
Berg 3 Stuber 1806 S at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Berg 3 Stuber 1806 S at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Berg 3 Stuber 1806 S at auction WAG - January 12, 2020
Seller WAG
Date January 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Berg 3 Stuber 1806 S at auction WAG - April 8, 2018
Seller WAG
Date April 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Berg 3 Stuber 1806 S at auction Katz - September 13, 2017
Seller Katz
Date September 13, 2017
Condition VF
Berg 3 Stuber 1806 S at auction Möller - April 19, 2016
Seller Möller
Date April 19, 2016
Condition XF
Berg 3 Stuber 1806 S at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Berg 3 Stuber 1806 S at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Berg 3 Stuber 1806 S at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Stuber 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

