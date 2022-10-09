Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Berg Period: 1802-1807 1802-1807

3 Stuber 1806 R (Berg, Maximilian Joseph)

Obverse 3 Stuber 1806 R - Silver Coin Value - Berg, Maximilian Joseph Reverse 3 Stuber 1806 R - Silver Coin Value - Berg, Maximilian Joseph

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,250)
  • Weight 1,84 - 2,19 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Berg
  • Period Maximilian Joseph
  • Denomination 3 Stuber
  • Year 1806
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Düsseldorf
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Berg 3 Stuber 1806 with mark R. This silver coin from the times of Maximilian Joseph struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1961 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Berg 3 Stuber 1806 R at auction Coinhouse - October 9, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Berg 3 Stuber 1806 R at auction Möller - June 8, 2021
Seller Möller
Date June 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Berg 3 Stuber 1806 R at auction Möller - June 3, 2019
Seller Möller
Date June 3, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Berg 3 Stuber 1806 R at auction Grün - November 17, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 17, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Berg 3 Stuber 1806 R at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Berg 3 Stuber 1806 R at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
269 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Berg 3 Stuber 1806 R at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Stuber 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

