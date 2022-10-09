Berg Period: 1802-1807 1802-1807
3 Stuber 1806 R (Berg, Maximilian Joseph)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,250)
- Weight 1,84 - 2,19 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Berg
- Period Maximilian Joseph
- Denomination 3 Stuber
- Year 1806
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Düsseldorf
- Purpose Circulation
Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Berg 3 Stuber 1806 with mark R. This silver coin from the times of Maximilian Joseph struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1961 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
Сondition
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
269 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
