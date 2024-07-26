Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Berg Period: 1802-1807 1802-1807

3 Stuber 1805 S (Berg, Maximilian Joseph)

Obverse 3 Stuber 1805 S - Silver Coin Value - Berg, Maximilian Joseph Reverse 3 Stuber 1805 S - Silver Coin Value - Berg, Maximilian Joseph

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,250)
  • Weight 1,84 - 2,19 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Berg
  • Period Maximilian Joseph
  • Denomination 3 Stuber
  • Year 1805
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Düsseldorf
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Berg 3 Stuber 1805 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Maximilian Joseph struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 650 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 65. Bidding took place January 8, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • WAG (1)
Berg 3 Stuber 1805 S at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 19 EUR
Berg 3 Stuber 1805 S at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Berg 3 Stuber 1805 S at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
Berg 3 Stuber 1805 S at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 11, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Berg 3 Stuber 1805 S at auction WAG - September 1, 2013
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Stuber 1805 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Berg Coin catalog of Maximilian Joseph Coins of Berg in 1805 All Berg coins Berg silver coins Berg coins 3 Stuber Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search