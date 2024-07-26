3 Stuber 1805 S (Berg, Maximilian Joseph)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Berg 3 Stuber 1805 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Maximilian Joseph struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 650 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 65. Bidding took place January 8, 2023.

Сondition AU (1) XF (2) VF (1) Condition (slab) AU50 (1)