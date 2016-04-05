3 Stuber 1805 R (Berg, Maximilian Joseph)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Berg 3 Stuber 1805 with mark R. This silver coin from the times of Maximilian Joseph struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 927 sold at the Aurea Numismatika auction for CZK 550. Bidding took place April 3, 2016.

Сondition XF (1)