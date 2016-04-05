Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Berg Period: 1802-1807 1802-1807

3 Stuber 1805 R (Berg, Maximilian Joseph)

Obverse 3 Stuber 1805 R - Silver Coin Value - Berg, Maximilian Joseph Reverse 3 Stuber 1805 R - Silver Coin Value - Berg, Maximilian Joseph

Photo by: Aurea Numismatika

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,250)
  • Weight 1,84 - 2,19 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Berg
  • Period Maximilian Joseph
  • Denomination 3 Stuber
  • Year 1805
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Düsseldorf
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Berg 3 Stuber 1805 with mark R. This silver coin from the times of Maximilian Joseph struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 927 sold at the Aurea Numismatika auction for CZK 550. Bidding took place April 3, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
Berg 3 Stuber 1805 R at auction Aurea - April 5, 2016
Seller Aurea
Date April 5, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Stuber 1805 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

