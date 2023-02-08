Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Berg Period: 1802-1807 1802-1807

3 Stuber 1804 R (Berg, Maximilian Joseph)

Obverse 3 Stuber 1804 R - Silver Coin Value - Berg, Maximilian Joseph Reverse 3 Stuber 1804 R - Silver Coin Value - Berg, Maximilian Joseph

Photo by: Heritage Auctions Europe

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,250)
  • Weight 1,84 - 2,19 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Berg
  • Period Maximilian Joseph
  • Denomination 3 Stuber
  • Year 1804
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Düsseldorf
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Berg 3 Stuber 1804 with mark R. This silver coin from the times of Maximilian Joseph struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1226 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place April 20, 2021.

Berg 3 Stuber 1804 R at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Berg 3 Stuber 1804 R at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
Berg 3 Stuber 1804 R at auction Alexander - January 12, 2022
Berg 3 Stuber 1804 R at auction Alexander - January 12, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date January 12, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
Berg 3 Stuber 1804 R at auction Heritage Eur - November 19, 2021
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 19, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Berg 3 Stuber 1804 R at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 20, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
1023 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Berg 3 Stuber 1804 R at auction Künker - October 9, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Berg 3 Stuber 1804 R at auction Künker - March 13, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Stuber 1804 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

