3 Stuber 1804 R (Berg, Maximilian Joseph)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Berg 3 Stuber 1804 with mark R. This silver coin from the times of Maximilian Joseph struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1226 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place April 20, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (3) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) VF30 (2) Service NGC (1)