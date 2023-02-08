Berg Period: 1802-1807 1802-1807
3 Stuber 1804 R (Berg, Maximilian Joseph)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,250)
- Weight 1,84 - 2,19 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Berg
- Period Maximilian Joseph
- Denomination 3 Stuber
- Year 1804
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Düsseldorf
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Berg 3 Stuber 1804 with mark R. This silver coin from the times of Maximilian Joseph struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1226 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place April 20, 2021.
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 19, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
1023 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
