Berg Period: 1802-1807 1802-1807
3 Stuber 1803 R (Berg, Maximilian Joseph)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,250)
- Weight 1,84 - 2,19 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Berg
- Period Maximilian Joseph
- Denomination 3 Stuber
- Year 1803
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Düsseldorf
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Berg 3 Stuber 1803 with mark R. This silver coin from the times of Maximilian Joseph struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 396 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
