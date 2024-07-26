3 Stuber 1803 R (Berg, Maximilian Joseph)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Berg 3 Stuber 1803 with mark R. This silver coin from the times of Maximilian Joseph struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 396 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition AU (1) XF (4) VF (1) No grade (3)