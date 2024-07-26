Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Berg Period: 1802-1807 1802-1807

3 Stuber 1803 R (Berg, Maximilian Joseph)

Obverse 3 Stuber 1803 R - Silver Coin Value - Berg, Maximilian Joseph Reverse 3 Stuber 1803 R - Silver Coin Value - Berg, Maximilian Joseph

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,250)
  • Weight 1,84 - 2,19 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Berg
  • Period Maximilian Joseph
  • Denomination 3 Stuber
  • Year 1803
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Düsseldorf
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Berg 3 Stuber 1803 with mark R. This silver coin from the times of Maximilian Joseph struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 396 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Berg 3 Stuber 1803 R at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Berg 3 Stuber 1803 R at auction Numisbalt - February 18, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Berg 3 Stuber 1803 R at auction Numisbalt - February 18, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Berg 3 Stuber 1803 R at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Berg 3 Stuber 1803 R at auction Numisbalt - March 14, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Berg 3 Stuber 1803 R at auction Künker - October 9, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Berg 3 Stuber 1803 R at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Berg 3 Stuber 1803 R at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Berg 3 Stuber 1803 R at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Stuber 1803 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

