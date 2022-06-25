3 Stuber 1802 R (Berg, Maximilian Joseph)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Berg 3 Stuber 1802 with mark R. This silver coin from the times of Maximilian Joseph struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1952 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 440. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (1) XF (1) VF (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) Service PCGS (1)