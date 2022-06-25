Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Berg Period: 1802-1807 1802-1807

3 Stuber 1802 R (Berg, Maximilian Joseph)

Obverse 3 Stuber 1802 R - Silver Coin Value - Berg, Maximilian Joseph Reverse 3 Stuber 1802 R - Silver Coin Value - Berg, Maximilian Joseph

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,250)
  • Weight 1,84 - 2,19 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Berg
  • Period Maximilian Joseph
  • Denomination 3 Stuber
  • Year 1802
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Düsseldorf
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Berg 3 Stuber 1802 with mark R. This silver coin from the times of Maximilian Joseph struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1952 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 440. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Grün (4)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Berg 3 Stuber 1802 R at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
217 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Berg 3 Stuber 1802 R at auction Inasta - June 25, 2022
Seller Inasta
Date June 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Berg 3 Stuber 1802 R at auction Tauler & Fau - February 22, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Berg 3 Stuber 1802 R at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Berg 3 Stuber 1802 R at auction Frühwald - July 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date July 4, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Berg 3 Stuber 1802 R at auction Höhn - June 4, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date June 4, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Berg 3 Stuber 1802 R at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Berg 3 Stuber 1802 R at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - December 28, 2013
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date December 28, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Berg 3 Stuber 1802 R at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Berg 3 Stuber 1802 R at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Stuber 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

