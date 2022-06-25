Berg Period: 1802-1807 1802-1807
3 Stuber 1802 R (Berg, Maximilian Joseph)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,250)
- Weight 1,84 - 2,19 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Berg
- Period Maximilian Joseph
- Denomination 3 Stuber
- Year 1802
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Düsseldorf
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Berg 3 Stuber 1802 with mark R. This silver coin from the times of Maximilian Joseph struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1952 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 440. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
217 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
