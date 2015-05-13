Berg Period: 1802-1807 1802-1807
1/2 Stuber 1805 S (Berg, Maximilian Joseph)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,14 - 5,12 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Berg
- Period Maximilian Joseph
- Denomination 1/2 Stuber
- Year 1805
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Düsseldorf
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Berg 1/2 Stuber 1805 with mark S. This copper coin from the times of Maximilian Joseph struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1958 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 105. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
Сondition
