Berg Period: 1802-1807 1802-1807

1/2 Stuber 1805 R (Berg, Maximilian Joseph)

Obverse 1/2 Stuber 1805 R - Coin Value - Berg, Maximilian Joseph Reverse 1/2 Stuber 1805 R - Coin Value - Berg, Maximilian Joseph

Photo by: Numiscollection

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,14 - 5,12 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Berg
  • Period Maximilian Joseph
  • Denomination 1/2 Stuber
  • Year 1805
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Düsseldorf
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Berg 1/2 Stuber 1805 with mark R. This copper coin from the times of Maximilian Joseph struck at the Düsseldorf Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
Berg 1/2 Stuber 1805 R at auction Grün - November 17, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 17, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Berg 1/2 Stuber 1805 R at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Stuber 1805 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

