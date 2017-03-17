1/2 Stuber 1804 R (Berg, Maximilian Joseph)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Berg 1/2 Stuber 1804 with mark R. This copper coin from the times of Maximilian Joseph struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 731 sold at the Dr. Reinhard Fischer Auktionen auction for EUR 20. Bidding took place March 17, 2017.

Сondition XF (1)