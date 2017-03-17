Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Berg Period: 1802-1807 1802-1807

1/2 Stuber 1804 R (Berg, Maximilian Joseph)

Obverse 1/2 Stuber 1804 R - Coin Value - Berg, Maximilian Joseph Reverse 1/2 Stuber 1804 R - Coin Value - Berg, Maximilian Joseph

Photo by: Dr. Reinhard Fischer Auktionen

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,14 - 5,12 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Berg
  • Period Maximilian Joseph
  • Denomination 1/2 Stuber
  • Year 1804
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Düsseldorf
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Berg 1/2 Stuber 1804 with mark R. This copper coin from the times of Maximilian Joseph struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 731 sold at the Dr. Reinhard Fischer Auktionen auction for EUR 20. Bidding took place March 17, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
Berg 1/2 Stuber 1804 R at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 17, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Stuber 1804 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search