Berg Period: 1802-1807 1802-1807
1/2 Stuber 1803 R (Berg, Maximilian Joseph)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,14 - 5,12 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Berg
- Period Maximilian Joseph
- Denomination 1/2 Stuber
- Year 1803
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Düsseldorf
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Berg 1/2 Stuber 1803 with mark R. This copper coin from the times of Maximilian Joseph struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1954 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 300 RUB
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
