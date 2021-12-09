Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Berg Period: 1802-1807 1802-1807

1/2 Stuber 1803 R (Berg, Maximilian Joseph)

Obverse 1/2 Stuber 1803 R - Coin Value - Berg, Maximilian Joseph Reverse 1/2 Stuber 1803 R - Coin Value - Berg, Maximilian Joseph

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,14 - 5,12 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Berg
  • Period Maximilian Joseph
  • Denomination 1/2 Stuber
  • Year 1803
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Düsseldorf
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Berg 1/2 Stuber 1803 with mark R. This copper coin from the times of Maximilian Joseph struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1954 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Möller (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Berg 1/2 Stuber 1803 R at auction Russiancoin - December 9, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 300 RUB
Berg 1/2 Stuber 1803 R at auction Möller - November 2, 2018
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Berg 1/2 Stuber 1803 R at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Berg 1/2 Stuber 1803 R at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Stuber 1803 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
