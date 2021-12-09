1/2 Stuber 1803 R (Berg, Maximilian Joseph)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Berg 1/2 Stuber 1803 with mark R. This copper coin from the times of Maximilian Joseph struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1954 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition XF (2) VF (1) No grade (1)