1/2 Stuber 1802 R (Berg, Maximilian Joseph)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Berg 1/2 Stuber 1802 with mark R. This copper coin from the times of Maximilian Joseph struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 705 sold at the Auktionen Frühwald auction for EUR 5. Bidding took place December 2, 2017.

Сondition VF (6)