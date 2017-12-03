Berg Period: 1802-1807 1802-1807
1/2 Stuber 1802 R (Berg, Maximilian Joseph)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,14 - 5,12 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Berg
- Period Maximilian Joseph
- Denomination 1/2 Stuber
- Year 1802
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Düsseldorf
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Berg 1/2 Stuber 1802 with mark R. This copper coin from the times of Maximilian Joseph struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 705 sold at the Auktionen Frühwald auction for EUR 5. Bidding took place December 2, 2017.
Сondition
Seller Frühwald
Date December 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
