Berg Period: 1802-1807 1802-1807

1/2 Stuber 1802 R (Berg, Maximilian Joseph)

Obverse 1/2 Stuber 1802 R - Coin Value - Berg, Maximilian Joseph Reverse 1/2 Stuber 1802 R - Coin Value - Berg, Maximilian Joseph

Photo by: Auktionen Frühwald

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,14 - 5,12 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Berg
  • Period Maximilian Joseph
  • Denomination 1/2 Stuber
  • Year 1802
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Düsseldorf
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Berg 1/2 Stuber 1802 with mark R. This copper coin from the times of Maximilian Joseph struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 705 sold at the Auktionen Frühwald auction for EUR 5. Bidding took place December 2, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Frühwald (6)
Berg 1/2 Stuber 1802 R at auction Frühwald - December 3, 2017
Seller Frühwald
Date December 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Berg 1/2 Stuber 1802 R at auction Frühwald - February 19, 2017
Seller Frühwald
Date February 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Berg 1/2 Stuber 1802 R at auction Frühwald - November 20, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date November 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Berg 1/2 Stuber 1802 R at auction Frühwald - April 3, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date April 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Berg 1/2 Stuber 1802 R at auction Frühwald - December 13, 2015
Seller Frühwald
Date December 13, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Berg 1/2 Stuber 1802 R at auction Frühwald - August 2, 2015
Seller Frühwald
Date August 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Stuber 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

