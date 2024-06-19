Thaler 1807 T.S. (Berg, Joachim Murat)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Berg Thaler 1807 with mark T.S.. This silver coin from the times of Joachim Murat struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1225 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 16,000. Bidding took place June 29, 2021.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (6) XF (7) VF (5) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) Service NGC (2)