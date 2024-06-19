Berg Period: 1802-1807 1802-1807
Thaler 1807 T.S. (Berg, Joachim Murat)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 17,323 g
- Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9923 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Berg
- Period Joachim Murat
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1807
- Ruler Joachim Murat (Grand Duke of Berg)
- Mint Düsseldorf
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Berg Thaler 1807 with mark T.S.. This silver coin from the times of Joachim Murat struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1225 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 16,000. Bidding took place June 29, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Grün (4)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (2)
- Künker (8)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4726 $
Price in auction currency 4400 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
4726 $
Price in auction currency 4400 EUR
Seller Auction World
Date July 21, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
