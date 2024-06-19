Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Berg Period: 1802-1807 1802-1807

Thaler 1807 T.S. (Berg, Joachim Murat)

Obverse Thaler 1807 T.S. - Silver Coin Value - Berg, Joachim Murat Reverse Thaler 1807 T.S. - Silver Coin Value - Berg, Joachim Murat

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 17,323 g
  • Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9923 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Berg
  • Period Joachim Murat
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler Joachim Murat (Grand Duke of Berg)
  • Mint Düsseldorf
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Berg Thaler 1807 with mark T.S.. This silver coin from the times of Joachim Murat struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1225 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 16,000. Bidding took place June 29, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Grün (4)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (8)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (1)
Berg Thaler 1807 T.S. at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4726 $
Price in auction currency 4400 EUR
Berg Thaler 1807 T.S. at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
4726 $
Price in auction currency 4400 EUR
Berg Thaler 1807 T.S. at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Berg Thaler 1807 T.S. at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Berg Thaler 1807 T.S. at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Berg Thaler 1807 T.S. at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Berg Thaler 1807 T.S. at auction Künker - October 9, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Berg Thaler 1807 T.S. at auction Auction World - July 21, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date July 21, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Berg Thaler 1807 T.S. at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Berg Thaler 1807 T.S. at auction MDC Monaco - November 15, 2018
Seller MDC Monaco
Date November 15, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Berg Thaler 1807 T.S. at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Berg Thaler 1807 T.S. at auction Künker - September 28, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Berg Thaler 1807 T.S. at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Berg Thaler 1807 T.S. at auction Teutoburger - February 27, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Berg Thaler 1807 T.S. at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Berg Thaler 1807 T.S. at auction Künker - March 16, 2011
Seller Künker
Date March 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Berg Thaler 1807 T.S. at auction Cayón - February 25, 2010
Seller Cayón
Date February 25, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Berg Thaler 1807 T.S. at auction Heritage - January 10, 2005
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Berg Thaler 1807 T.S. at auction Künker - March 13, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Berg Thaler 1807 T.S. at auction Goldberg - June 3, 2002
Seller Goldberg
Date June 3, 2002
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Berg Thaler 1807 T.S. at auction UBS - January 25, 1999
Seller UBS
Date January 25, 1999
Condition AU
Selling price

